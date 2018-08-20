Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,554,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,451,000 after buying an additional 935,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $368,538,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,929,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,580,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 3,519,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,650,000 after buying an additional 559,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,364,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,078,000 after buying an additional 253,240 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

