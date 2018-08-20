USG Co. (USG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,358 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in USG were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USG. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in USG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in USG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in USG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in USG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 89,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $3,863,343.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,800.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Macey sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $58,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $478,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,033 shares of company stock worth $13,238,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of USG to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “$43.10” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of USG opened at $43.09 on Monday. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. USG’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

