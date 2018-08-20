Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

