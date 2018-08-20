VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Holdings Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter valued at $142,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 514.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 406.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

Shares of BNDX opened at $54.75 on Monday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.