Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,998,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,255,000.

VO opened at $162.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.54 and a 12 month high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

