Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Stake Boosted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,257 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,458,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,329,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,996,000 after purchasing an additional 644,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

