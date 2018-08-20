Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,299,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 1,058,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,564,000 after purchasing an additional 530,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,943,000. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 382,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 288,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,001,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,556 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.89 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

