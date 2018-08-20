Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $182.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.75 and a 52 week high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

