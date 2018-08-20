Vcash Price Reaches $0.0156 (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Vcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vcash has a market cap of $240,385.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Vcash

Vcash (XVC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,703 coins. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info. Vcash’s official website is vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

