Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Viacom, Inc. Class B accounts for about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on VIAB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

