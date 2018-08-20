Viberate 24 Hour Volume Hits $953,662.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Viberate token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $953,662.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00275432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00152665 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,436,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

