Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

