Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.71 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,415,000 after acquiring an additional 446,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 396,992 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 72.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 427.0% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 267,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $3,613,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

FIVE opened at $108.64 on Monday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.