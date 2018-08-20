VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 48.3470672027227 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. 8,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.