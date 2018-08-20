Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.07 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Dennis Langer sold 49,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $1,950,498.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,899.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 70,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $3,030,415.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

