Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.01 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 694,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 103,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.97%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $643,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

