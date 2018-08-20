Visa (V) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Visa earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the credit-card processor an impact score of 44.7561605913313 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

NYSE V traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $141.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

