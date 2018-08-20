Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $528.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.54 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.17. 379,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of -0.31. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 34.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 140.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.