Voya Financial (VOYA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $49.97 on Friday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

