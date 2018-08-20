vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Million

Equities analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to post sales of $2.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94 million. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24,500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $8.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $8.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 570,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,003.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 570,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,998.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,283,105 shares of company stock worth $10,000,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 117,513 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,964. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

