W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of W W Grainger worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $357.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,247 shares of company stock worth $8,937,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.