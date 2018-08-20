Walmart Inc (WMT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the retailer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 30.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

