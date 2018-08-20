Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Decreased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.74.

In related news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

