Walmart (WMT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.85 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

