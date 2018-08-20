Walmart (WMT) Receives Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $98.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

