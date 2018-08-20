Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 78,790 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

