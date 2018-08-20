Weber Alan W Boosts Stake in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO)

Weber Alan W increased its position in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shiloh Industries accounts for about 2.1% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Shiloh Industries were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiloh Industries by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Shiloh Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Shiloh Industries by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ SHLO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.80. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.34 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

