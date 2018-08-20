Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

8/14/2018 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2018 – Booking was given a new $2,375.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2018 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2018 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2,060.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Booking was given a new $1,990.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2,250.00.

8/10/2018 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho to $2,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,060.00.

8/9/2018 – Booking had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2018 – Booking had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

8/9/2018 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We find Booking Holdings’ shares to be attractively valued compared to our fair value of $2,300. Our target is derived using a five-year DCF, which assumes 10% 5-year pro-forma revenue CAGR, and a long-term EBITDA margin of 44.5%. We also assume a perpetuity growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 10%, consistent with the risk profile of similar large-cap Internet names in our coverage group.””

8/7/2018 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from continued momentum in both agency and merchant businesses. Room nights and Rental cars have performed impressively. We remain positive about the secular growth trend in the online travel booking market, its strong position in international markets, growth opportunities in the domestic market, good execution, prudent marketing strategy and strong financial position are positives. At the same time, weaker ADRs and airline tickets, macro headwinds, increasing advertising spend and occupancy tax-related litigation remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

7/14/2018 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from continued momentum in both agency and merchant businesses. Room nights and Rental cars have performed impressively. We remain positive about the secular growth trend in the online travel booking market, its strong position in international markets, growth opportunities in the domestic market, good execution, prudent marketing strategy and strong financial position are positives. At the same time, weaker ADRs and airline tickets, macro headwinds, increasing advertising spend and occupancy tax-related litigation remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

7/11/2018 – Booking had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,100.00.

7/10/2018 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We find Booking Holdings’ shares to be attractively valued compared to our fair value of $2,300. Our target is derived using a five-year DCF, which assumes 10% 5-year pro-forma revenue CAGR, and a long-term EBITDA margin of 44.5%. We also assume a perpetuity growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 10%, consistent with the risk profile of similar large-cap Internet names in our coverage group.””

6/22/2018 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,840.68 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $6,448,282,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booking by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,218,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 679,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

