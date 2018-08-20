Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

8/6/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 5,100 ($65.06). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($94.40) to GBX 7,600 ($96.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($86.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,500 ($70.16) to GBX 5,850 ($74.63). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,100 ($90.57) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,600 ($96.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($95.68) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($76.54) price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($80.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/24/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 7,400 ($94.40) price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($89.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($70.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($84.19) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,660 ($84.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,450 ($82.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($89.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 6,300 ($80.37) price target on the stock.

LON RB traded up GBX 54 ($0.69) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,837 ($87.22). The company had a trading volume of 329,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,562 ($70.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($103.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a GBX 70.50 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($76.92) per share, with a total value of £48,782.70 ($62,230.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

