Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) CFO Stephen C. Richter Sells 102,454 Shares

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,147.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,722. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $101,600,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

