Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Ulta Beauty (ULTA) a $278.00 Price Target

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given a $278.00 price target by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

ULTA opened at $235.04 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.83, for a total value of $2,014,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,267.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

