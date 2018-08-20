Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $140.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 646.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5,812.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 97,713 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

