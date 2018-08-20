Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 108,468 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 504.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,935,000 after buying an additional 111,353 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $221.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $189.69 and a 12 month high of $239.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.67.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

