Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 239,112 Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,193,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH were worth $39,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 42.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,065,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,528 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,720,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,523 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 16.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,618,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 645,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,246,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,879,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.41. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

