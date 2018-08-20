Wendys (WEN) PT Set at $21.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.74.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Wendys has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 569,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 63.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 819,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,887,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.