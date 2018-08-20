Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 12,735 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,113,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,363,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 374.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock worth $1,160,990,595 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $120.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

