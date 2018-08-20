Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $18.82 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 98.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 231,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 192.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,685,981 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $177,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Shares of EOG opened at $115.15 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

