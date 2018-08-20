Western Gas Partners (WES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES):

8/17/2018 – Western Gas Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Western Gas Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2018 – Western Gas Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Western Gas Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Western Gas Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2018 – Western Gas Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESTERN GAS PARTNERS is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. “

Shares of WES opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 909,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

