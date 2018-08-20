WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Holdings Trimmed by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WGL were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WGL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WGL by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WGL by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in WGL in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGL opened at $88.74 on Monday. WGL Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. WGL’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WGL Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

