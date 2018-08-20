Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.14

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002221 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $612,003.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00284653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152355 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

