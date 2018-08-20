WMIH (WMIH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.72.

NASDAQ WMIH opened at $1.57 on Thursday. WMIH has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WMIH by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WMIH by 160.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 52,720 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WMIH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 90,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WMIH in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WMIH by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 255,303 shares in the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

