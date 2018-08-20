Workiva (WK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about Workiva (NYSE:WK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Workiva earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.8224491778332 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of WK stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.61. Workiva has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.01.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 million. equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

