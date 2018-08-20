Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WP. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $4,167,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $3,688,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,235,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $92,837,000.

In related news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.55.

WP stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

