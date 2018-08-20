Worldpay (WP) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.83

Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.83 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 157427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WP. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 14.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Worldpay by 90.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

About Worldpay (NYSE:WP)

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

