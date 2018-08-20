Ypf Sa (YPF) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in YPF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YPF. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in YPF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of YPF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YPF opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.97. Ypf Sa has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Raymond James upgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

