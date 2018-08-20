Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI (GIB) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.79. CGI reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. CGI has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

