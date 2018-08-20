Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys Inc (QLYS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Qualys posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of QLYS opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. Qualys has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

In other news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,064 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,072,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,501,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.