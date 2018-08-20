Zacks: Analysts Expect Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.13 Million

Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report sales of $642.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.45 million. Atmos Energy reported sales of $464.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. 2,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.89%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

