Zacks: Analysts Expect General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Finance Co. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. General Finance Co. Common Stock reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Finance Co. Common Stock will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Finance Co. Common Stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Theodore M. Mourouzis sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $27,328.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leeann R. Havner acquired 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $2,367,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 628,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,062 and have sold 308,394 shares valued at $3,583,102. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 80.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 1,611.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 460,633 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 111.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 137.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GFN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. 178,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $369.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

