Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

AXL opened at $17.35 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 7,105.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at $190,000.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

